15.02.2024 05:21:02

Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction in early trade on Thursday ahead of a slew of U.S. data due later in the day that could offer fresh insights into the Fed's rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 70 points, or 0.1 percent, at 71,752 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 17 points at 21,823.

NMDC soared 6 percent after reporting 62 percent growth in quarterly net profit.

Other PSU stocks such as Coal India, NTPC, BPCL and Power Grid Corp rose 1-2 percent. Paytm parent One97 Communications tumbled 4 percent after reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing its subsidiary Paytm Payments Bank.

Mahindra & Mahindra rallied 4 percent after Q3 net profit jumped 60 percent year-on-year.

Private banks traded weak, with IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank all falling over 1 percent.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Freitag Gewinne. Die Anleger in Asien greifen am Freitag zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen