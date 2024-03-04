Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday despite firm cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 46 points at 73,759, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was down 23 points at 22,361.

Vedanta rose about half a percent on reports it plans to deleverage its $ 3 billion of debt in the coming three years.

LIC Housing Finance added half a percent on fund raising reports.

Signature Global rallied 1.4 percent after an announcement that it has sold over 1,000 apartments in its luxury housing project in Gurugram for over Rs. 3,600 crores. Godrej Properties jumped 2.4 percent. The company said it has entered into definitive agreements to develop a township project in North Bengaluru.

SJVN advanced 1.5 percent after its subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy, bagged a 200 MW solar project in an e-reverse auction in Gujarat.

Lupin climbed 1.8 percent. Its digital therapeutics platform for cardiac rehabilitation, Lupin Digital Health, plans to increase its customer base by ten times in the coming year.