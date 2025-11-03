|
03.11.2025 05:39:38
Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday ahead of a big week for earnings, with around 200 prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings results.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was virtually unchanged at 83,937 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 24 points at 25,746.
Dredging Corporation of India shares soared 18 percent after Prime Minister Modi unveiled a Rs. 4,000 crore modernization program for the company.
Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 1 percent on posting a 5 percent sequential increase in net profit for Q2 FY26.
Vedanta rallied 2.3 percent after the company posted its highest-ever second-quarter revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in the September quarter of financial year 2026.
Titan Company fell 1.2 percent and Tata Consumer Products were little changed ahead of their earnings results due today.
Urban Company shares were down 2 percent after the company widened its loss in Q2 of FY26.
Tata Chemicals lost 3 percent after reporting a 60 percent year-on-year drop from in quarterly profit.
Maruti Suzuki India declined 2.7 percent despite reporting a 7 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly net profit.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX mit freundlichem Start in den November -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beginnt den neuen Monat mit Aufschlägen. Der deutsche Markt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag im November freundlich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Montag unterdessen ebenfalls nach oben.