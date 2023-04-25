Sensex, Nifty Struggle For Direction; Financials Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were little changed in early trade on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

Both the S&P/BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty index were marginally lower at 60,035 and 17,741, respectively.

IndusInd Bank rallied 2.2 percent on reporting a 50 percent rise in Q4 net profit.

Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance were up 1-2 percent.

IT stocks were broadly lower, with Tech Mahindra and Wipro falling around 1 percent each.

Tata Motors was little changed. The company has partnered with the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar in order to offer vehicles at special rates to more than 34 lakh police personnel across the country.

LIC rose 1 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in total premium in FY23. Vedanta Resources gained about 1 percent after announcing it has cut gross debt by a further $1 billion.

Nestle India edged down slightly while Bajaj Auto rose half a percent ahead of their earnings results.