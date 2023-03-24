Sensex, Nifty Subdued As Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday, tracking muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 67 points, or 0.1 percent, to 57,858 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 30 points, or 0.2 percent, at 17,046.

Financials were coming under selling pressure, with Bajaj Finance, Bajaj FinServ, SBI Life and HDFC Life falling 1-3 percent.

On the positive, side, IT and Adani Group stocks were seeing modest gains.

Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors were little changed after hiking vehicle prices.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar gained 1.4 percent after it acquired stakes in two companies. Punjab National Bank edged up slightly on fund raising reports.

Campus Activewear slumped 5.6 percent. TPG Global plans to offload its entire 7.6 percent stake in the company through block deals.

Emami traded flat ahead of a board meet today to consider buyback of shares.

Rail Vikas Nigam rose over 1 percent after its joint venture secured an order worth Rs 250 crore to upgrade a highway in Gujarat.

Bharat Electronics rose half a percent on winning 2 contracts worth Rs 3,800 crore for supply of medium power radar and digital radar warning receiver for the Indian Air Force.