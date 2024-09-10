Sensex, Nifty Subdued As Financials Drag

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday despite positive cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was down 58 points, or 0.1 percent, at 81,501 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 14 points at 24,922.

Financials were coming under selling pressure, with Bajaj Finance, Shriram Finance, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Life and SBI Life falling 1-3 percent.

Adani Green Energy edged down slightly after redeeming bonds worth $750 million ahead of the September 2024 maturity date.

Among the prominent gainers, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Divis Laboratories rose 1-3 percent.

GMR Airports Infrastructure climbed 1.6 percent after it has agreed to acquire Fraport AG's 10 percent stake in Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Suzlon Energy jumped 4.1 percent on bagging a 1,166 MW wind project in Gujarat with NTPC Green Energy.

Infosys rose 0.6 percent as capital market regulator SEBI lifted restrictions on 16 entities involved in an insider trading case.