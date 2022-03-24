Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Thursday as investors fret over rising oil prices, escalating geopolitical tensions and China's worst virus outbreak since the start of the pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 50 points, or 0.1 percent, to 57,634 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 44 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,202.

ONGC, Hindalco, ITC, Coal India and Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 1-2 percent while private sector banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank fell 2-4 percent.

Zee Entertainment soared 15 percent after Invesco decided to withdraw its requisition notice that sought the removal of MD and CEO Punit Goenka from the board of the company.

Indraprastha Gas gained 1 percent after hiking CNG and PNG prices in Delhi.

Online food delivery platform Zomato added 1.3 percent after dissolving its step down subsidiary in located in Canada.

Piramal Enterprises rose half a percent on fund raising reports.

Sun Pharma edged up slightly after it signed an agreement to resolve a class action lawsuit.