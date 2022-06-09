|
Sensex, Nifty Subdued In Early Trade
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Thursday due to inflation concerns and amid the expiration of weekly F&O contracts.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 110 points, or 0.2 percent, at 54,782, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 22 points, or 0.1 percent, at 16,334.
BPCL, SBI, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel dropped 1-2 percent while ONGC rallied 2.2 percent to extend recent gains as Brent crude oil prices rose above $123 a barrel to hit a 13-week high.
Cipla, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 1-2 percent.
Wipro was little changed. The IT services firm has agreed to work with Brazilian company Petrobras to advance its digital journey.
YES Bank slipped half a percent despite news that it is exiting the reconstruction scheme and forming an alternate board.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose slightly on fund raising reports.
TTI Enterprise jumped 5 percent on stock split news.
