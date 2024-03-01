|
01.03.2024 11:24:44
Sensex, Nifty Surge To Record Highs On Optimism Over Fed Rate Cuts
(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday to hit record highs, buoyed by positive global cues and upbeat Q3 GDP data.
Data showed the Indian economy grew by a robust 8.4 percent in the third quarter of FY24, surpassing analysts' expectations.
The numbers for Q1 and Q2 FY24 have also been revised upwards.
Positive cues from global markets also boosted sentiment after a key U.S. inflation metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve increased at the slowest rate in nearly three years, and data from Germany, France and Spain showed progress on disinflation.
Investors now bet on both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank lowering borrowing costs in June.
The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 1,245.05 points, or 1.72 percent, to 73,745.35 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 355.95 points, or 1.62 percent, higher at 22,338.75.
Metal stocks topped the gainers list as China's February PMI data beat estimates. Tata Steel soared 6.9 percent and JSW Steel surged 4.43 percent.
Among other prominent gainers, IndusInd Bank, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro rallied 3-4 percent.
Pharma, IT and FMCG stocks led losses. Dr Reddy's Laboratories lost 3.7 percent after reports of a potential antitrust lawsuit in the United States.
Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma, HCL Technologies and Infosys all fell around 1 percent.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.