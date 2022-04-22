Sensex, Nifty Tumble On Hawkish Fed Comments

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a two-day rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell toughened his stance on inflation and Shanghai extended the Covid-19 lockdown to April 26.

During a seminar sponsored by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thursday, Powell said he saw merit in "front-end loading" policy moves, including a 50 basis point rate hike at the May FOMC meeting to cool inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunged 714.53 points, or 1.23 percent, to 57,197.15 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,171.95, down 220.65 points, or 1.27 percent, from its previous close.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, SBI and Hindalco fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack while Adani Ports bucked the weak trend to end 2.8 percent higher on news it would acquire leading third-party marine services provider Ocean Sparkle Ltd.

Rallis India plunged over 10 percent after the subsidiary of Tata Chemicals reported a consolidated loss of Rs 14 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 8 crore profit in the corresponding period last year.