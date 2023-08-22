Sensex, Nifty Up Marginally In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade Tuesday morning with investors making cautious moves amid a lack of triggers.

The BSE benchmark Sensex is up 62.45 points or 0.1% at 65,278.54. The index, which climbed to 65,362.91 after a slightly volatile start, dropped to a low of 65,165.45 before edging higher again.

The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50, which dropped to 19,381.45 after rising to 19,443.50, is up 23.80 points or 0.12% at 19,417.40.

JIO Financial Services, which made a weak debut on Monday, has hit the 5% lower circuit again.

Titan Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Nestle are down 0.4 to 0.8%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Asian Paints and Wipro are down marginally.

Cipla, Eicher Motors, MindTree, Grasim Industries, Divi's Laboratories and BPCL are also weak.

HDFC Life is climbing 4.5%. SBI Life is up by about 2.6%. Adani Enterprises is up 1.5%.

Bajaj Finance is gaining about 1.2%. ITC is up nearly 1%, while Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement and Tata Motors are up 0.3 to 0.6%.

BHEL is up nearly 2% after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4,000 crore from Mahan Energen, a unit of Adani Power.

Tata Power shares are up 0.6%. The company announced that Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has signed a PPA for 9 MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors Limited for Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand.

The market breadth is quite strong with gainers far outnumbering losers. On BSE, as many as 2,223 stocks are up in positive territory, while 1,176 stocks are down, and 140 stocks are hovering around their previous closing levels.