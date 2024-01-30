Sensex Plunges Over 800 Points; Nifty Nears 21,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell sharply on Tuesday as heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East coupled with growing property sector concerns in China prompted investors to book profits after recent strong gains.

Market participants also looked ahead to key economic events, including the interim union budget and interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England for direction.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 801.67 points, or 1.11 percent, to 71,139.90 in a volatile session.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 215.50 points, or 0.99 percent, at 21,522.10.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries fell 2.7 percent on profit taking after climbing about 7 percent during the previous session.

Bajaj twins tumbled, with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ ending down 5.1 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Titan Company and UltraTech Cement both fell around 3 percent.

Tata Motors rose nearly 3 percent after announcing the launch of four new electric SUVs.

Grasim Industries, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motor and BPCL rose 1-2 percent.