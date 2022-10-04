|
04.10.2022 12:30:10
Sensex Soars 1,276 Points Amid Global Rally; Nifty Nears 17,300
(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday on the back of improved global sentiment, as the dollar extended its slide and bond yields declined in response to weak U.S. data released overnight.
While U.S. manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years, construction spending fell by the most in 1-1/2 years in August, separate data showed on Monday - raising hopes for slower Federal Reserve tightening going forward.
Sentiment was also underpinned after the British government abandoned a tax cut plan and the Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets by slowing the pace of interest rate rises, saying it wants to strike a balance between tightening policy and ensuring that economic growth remains steady.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,276.66 points, or 2.25 percent, to 58,065.47 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled up 386.95 points, or 2.29 percent, at 17,274.30.
The rupee staged a sharp comeback, ending at 81.52 per U.S. dollar after hitting a high of 81.3650 earlier in the day.
Among the top gainers, TCS, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and IndusInd Bank rallied 4-5 percent.
Britannia Industries rose over 1 percent after it acquired control of Kenafric Biscuits, Kenya.
Indian stock markets will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Dussehra festival celebrations across the country.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung hellt sich auf: Wall Street schließt mit deutlichen Aufschlägen -- ATX und DAX schließen mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Japans Börse letztlich in Grün -- Feiertag in China
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag auf einem deutlich erhöhten Niveau. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag starke Aufschläge. In Japan wurden deutliche Gewinne verzeichnet, in China wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.