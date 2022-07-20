Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 06:23:16

Sensex Soars Over 700 Points; Nifty Tops 16,500

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened sharply higher on Wednesday, tracking strong global markets as strong U.S. corporate earnings and the expected resumption of Russian gas supply to Europe boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 712 points, or 1.3 percent, at 55,480 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 203 points, or 1.2 percent, at 16,544.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied 2.5 percent, Oil India jumped 6.5 percent and ONGC surged 4.4 percent after the government eliminated a levy on gasoline exports and cut windfall taxes on other fuels.

Network18 advanced 1.4 percent as it reported a 10.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated operating revenue for the June quarter.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rose over 1 percent after it beat estimates with a 13 percent uptick in profits year-on-year for the June 2022 quarter.

Wipro edged up 1 percent and IndusInd Bank added 2.3 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Grasim gained 0.6 percent after announcing its foray into B2B e-commerce.

HDFC Life fell more than 1 percent despite reporting a 21 percent jump in its Q1 profit.

Rallis India gave up almost 2 percent after reporting a 18.1 percent decline in Q1FY23 net profit.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich freundlich -- DAX zum Handelsschluss leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex verlor. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen