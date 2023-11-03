|
03.11.2023 11:23:56
Sensex Tops 64,350 On Rate Optimism; Nifty Ends At 19,230
(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Friday to extend Thursday's rally on optimism that major central banks including the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank are nearly done with interest rate hikes.
The upside was capped after oil prices rose sharply on Thursday amid reports that Israeli troops encircled Gaza City and that a cease-fire wasn't on the table.
Investors also awaited cues from the U.S. jobs report due later in the day, expected to show a slowdown in hiring for October.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 282.88 points, or 0.44 percent, at 64,363.78, reflecting improved risk sentiment globally.
The broader NSE Nifty index settled 97.35 points, or 0.51 percent, higher at 19,230.60.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise topped the gainers list to surge 5.3 percent while LTIMindTree, Titan Company, Eicher Motors and Adani Ports rallied 2-3 percent.
Bayer CropScience soared 6.5 percent after Q2 profit grew 37 percent to beat estimates.
Raymond gained 2.7 percent after it announced the acquisition of 59.25 percent stake in Maini Precision Products (MPPL) for Rs 682 crore funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals.
Bajaj FinServ led losses to close 2.8 percent lower, followed by SBI Life, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance.
