Sensex Tops 75,000; Nifty At 22,747

(RTTNews) - Indian shares traded higher in early trade on Tuesday, though overall gains remained limited following hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and ahead of key U.S. inflation readings due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 292 points, or 0.4 percent, at 75,034 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 81 points, or 0.4 percent, at 22,747, after having climbed above 22,750 for the first time ever earlier.

IT and metal stocks traded higher, with Tata Steel, LTIMindTree, Hindalco and Infosys jumped 1-2 percent.

Tata Motors rose about 1 percent after its JLR unit reported robust full-year sales on improved production and sustained global demand.

Lupin inched up 0.6 percent on receiving the U.S. FDA approval for a generic drug designed to treat involuntary movements resulting from tardive dyskinesia.

Axis Bank added half a percent on reports that U.S. private equity giant Bain Capital is eyeing an exit from the bank.

Dilip Buildcon rallied 2.2 percent after it bagged an order worth Rs 1,092.46 crore from Haryana Railways. Prestige Estates gained 1 percent after it achieved record sales bookings in FY24. Gland Pharma plunged 5 percent amid block deal reports.