Sensex Up 540 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Nears 22,000

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged for a fifth straight meeting, as widely expected, and maintained its forecast for three rate cuts in 2024.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 540 points, or 0.7 percent, at 72,640 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 160 points, or 0.7 percent, at 21,999.

Power Grid Corp, Coal India, NTPC, Tata Steel and BPCL were up 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

Wipro climbed 1.7 percent as it appointed Anne-Marie (Annie) Rowland as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capco.

Wockhardt rose over 2 percent on fund raising reports.

Torrent Power rose about 1 percent after it finalized a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Solar Transmission.

Rail Vikas Nigam jumped 3 percent after it emerged as the lowest bidder for an electric traction system project worth Rs 167.28 crore of SER HQ-Electrical/Southeastern Railway.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals advanced 1.6 percent on securing a solar water pumping system order under the PM-KUSUM scheme for Haryana state.

Prince Pipes and Fittings rose about 2 percent on acquiring bathware brand Aquel. Aeroflex Industries was up1.8 percent after completing the first phase of its expansion.