Sensex Up 98 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Tops 18,200

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, with financials and commodity-related stocks leading the surge on the back of positive global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 98 points, or 0.2 percent, to 61,231 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 23 points, or 0.1 percent, at 18,214.

ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj FinServ and Bajaj Finance all rose about 2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Eicher Motors and SBI Life both fell around 1 percent each.

Lotus Chocolate surged 5 percent after Reliance Retail Ventures acquired 51 percent controlling stake in the company.

Craftsman Automation soared 6.6 percent after it signed a pact to buy 76 percent stake in DR Axion India Private Limited for Rs 375 crore.

Tata Power advanced 1.3 percent after raising Rs 1,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures.

Punjab & Sind Bank rallied 4.3 percent on fund raising reports.

Welspun Enterprises gained 1 percent ahead of a board meeting to consider a share buyback.

Cipla was little changed. Its U.K. subsidiary Cipla (EU) is investing 15 million euros in Ethris GmbH.