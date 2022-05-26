Sensex Up Over 100 Points In Early Trade; Nifty Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, tracking firm cues from global markets as the latest FOMC meeting minutes offered few surprises.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 130 points, or 0.25 percent, to 53,877 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 6 points at 16,030, giving up some earlier gains.

Financials topped the gainers list, with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank climbing 1-2 percent.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, UPL, Divis Laboratories, BPCL and Adani Ports lost 2-3 percent.

InterGlobe Aviation jumped 5 percent despite widening its Q4 net loss.

Deepak Fertilizers soared 3 percent, extending gains from the previous session on robust earnings results.

Torrent Pharma rallied 7 percent after it announced a 1:1 bonus issue.

Coal India rose half a percent on reporting a 46 percent jump in quarterly profit.

Apollo Hospitals gave up 2.4 percent on disappointing results.

BPCL tumbled 3 percent after its standalone quarterly net profit declined 82 percent.

Power Finance Corporation fell about 1 percent as it posted a nearly 10 percent rise in the consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March.

Hindustan Zinc dropped 1.7 percent on stake sale buzz.