Sensex Up Over 400 Points, Nifty Tops 17,400

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened notably higher on Wednesday due to easing in crude oil prices and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks to resolve their weeks-long conflict.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 412 points, or 0.7 percent, to 58,356 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 112 points, or 0.6 percent, at 17,437.

Hero MotoCorp rallied 2.4 percent on the price hike buzz.

Tata Consumer Products soared 4.5 percent after it unveiled a reorganization plan. Bharat Electronics gained about 1 percent on bagging a contract worth Rs, 1,109 crore from the defense ministry.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ climbed 2-3 percent while metal stocks such as Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Hindalco lost 2-3 percent, tracking a decline in international commodity prices.

IT stocks also fell, with Tech Mahindra losing 1.6 percent.

State-run oil & gas explorer ONGC slumped as much as 4.4 percent. The government plans to raise Rs. 3,000 crore by selling 1.5 percent stake in the oil producer through an offer for sale today.

Reliance Industries was little changed on reports that its retail arm Reliance Retail Ventures is set to enter the instant grocery delivery segment.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose half a percent after it fully acquired Aleor Dermaceuticals.