Sensient Technologies Q3 Earnings Rise; Backs FY2025 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT), a colors, flavors, and specialty ingredients manufacturer, Friday reported higher earnings and revenue for the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

Further, the company reiterated its earnings and revenue guidance for the fiscal 2025.

Quarterly earnings rose 13 percent to $36.95 million or $0.87 per share from $32.69 million or $0.77 per share of the previous year.

Excluding items, earnings increased to $40.9 million or $0.96 per share from $33.88 million or $0.80 per share of last year.

Revenue grew 5 percent to $412.1 million from $392.6 million of the prior year.

For the fiscal 2025, the company reaffirmed its EPS expectation between $3.13 and $3.23 per share with the adjusted EPS showing a double-digit growth now compared to the previous guidance of High Single-Digit to Double-Digit Growth.

Revenue is expected to be in Mid-Single-Digit Growth same as the previous guidance.

In premarket activity, SXT shares are trading at $93.55, up 4.25% on the New York Stock Exchange.