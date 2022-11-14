Sensirion AG: Sensirion collaborates with Energous

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Partnership

14. November 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion collaborates with Energous to develop wirelessly powered CO2 sensors



With indoor air quality concerns heightened due to the pandemic, the deployment of CO2 sensors in industrial and commercial settings is increasingly critical for public health

Stäfa, Switzerland - Sensirion (SIX: SENS), provider of industry-leading CO2 sensor products, and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, announced a collaboration today to develop next-generation maintenance-free CO2 sensors powered wirelessly over the air for indoor air quality (IAQ) improvement in industrial and commercial applications. The companies are working to combine Sensirions CO2 sensors designed to improve IAQ and increase building energy efficiency through better HVAC management with Energous wireless power transfer technology, thus removing the need for battery maintenance and using reliable and consistent power delivered wirelessly over the air.

Sensirions goal is to make air quality sensing more accessible to increase the health and well-being of people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of good IAQ for public health, making CO2 sensors critical to help ventilation and air filtration systems protect human health while also ensuring energy efficiency. However, the deployment of high-density CO2 sensors can be cumbersome and incur significant maintenance costs if disposable batteries and cables are needed.

CO2 sensors are being deployed in larger numbers in both industrial and commercial settings but are often located far away from central power sources and in locations that are hard to reach, limiting their ability to effectively monitor air quality, said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. Removing the need to replace batteries in CO2 sensors enables maintenance-free deployments and solves one of the main challenges facing the industrial IoT landscape. We are excited to announce our collaboration with Sensirion to develop a CO2 sensor solution that is wirelessly powered over the air.

Energous WattUp technology enables wireless power transmission with minimal size and maximum power and cost efficiency while our Sensirion PASens® technology enables miniaturized and cost-effective CO2 measurement without compromising sensor performance, said Johannes Winkelmann, Product Director Developer Experience of Sensirion. Were excited about this collaboration to help solve a critical challenge in the CO2 sensor market and to help improve IAQ and increase building energy efficiency for industrial and commercial applications.

Sensirion and Energous will be at Electronica in Munich (Germany) from 15.-18. November 2022. To schedule a demo at the event, please visit: https://energous.com/schedule-a-demo/ or stop by the Energous booth #C2.561 or the Sensirion booth #B3.443.

About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the worlds first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.