Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion announces global availability of the SFA40 formaldehyde sensor for indoor air quality applications



15.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media Release

15.09.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland



Sensirion announces global availability of the SFA40 formaldehyde sensor for indoor air quality applications

Designed for seamless integration into air purifiers, air conditioners, and indoor air quality monitors, Sensirion’s SFA40 is now available through Sensirion’s global network of authorized distribution partners.

The SFA40 is Sensirion’s miniature electrochemical formaldehyde (HCHO) sensor, offering exceptional selectivity to formaldehyde and extremely low cross-sensitivity to common indoor gases such as Ethanol and nitrogen dioxide. This ensures outstanding accuracy even in complex real-world environments where other volatile organic compounds are present, making it an ideal choice for air purifiers, indoor air quality monitors, and air conditioners.

The sensor combines excellent sensing performance with ultra-low power consumption and a compact footprint. With a typical average current consumption of only 80 µA and a lifetime of more than six years, the sensor enables the development of energy-efficient, battery-powered devices while maintaining reliable long-term operation.

Each SFA40 is factory-calibrated in Switzerland and provides a calibrated digital output via a standard I²C interface, simplifying integration into end products. The sensor’s advanced anti-dry technology contributes to its exceptional lifetime and long-term stability, making it a dependable solution for continuous indoor air quality monitoring.

The miniature-size is designed to detect low formaldehyde concentrations below the limits established by leading health and building standards, including WHO guidelines, the WELL Building Standard™ and the Chinese National Standard GB/T 18883-2022.

“With the SFA40, we are making high-accuracy formaldehyde sensing more accessible for a wide range of indoor air quality applications,” says Felix Drescher, Product Manager at Sensirion. “We believe the SFA40 will help manufacturers bring innovative products to market faster while delivering accurate and dependable indoor air quality monitoring.”

For more information or to obtain the SFA40, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.



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About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.