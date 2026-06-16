Sensirion Aktie

Sensirion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.06.2026 07:30:04

Sensirion announces global availability of the STC42A Automotive H2 sensor for thermal runaway detection

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion announces global availability of the STC42A Automotive H2 sensor for thermal runaway detection

16.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

Media Release

June 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz
 

Sensirion announces global availability of the STC42A Automotive H2 sensor for thermal runaway detection

Sensirion announces the general market availability of the STC42A, the perfect choice for hydrogen detection, both in battery thermal runaway and hydrogen leakage applications. Designed for automotive applications that require reliable hydrogen concentration measurements in clean air, STC42A is now available for purchase through our global network of trusted channel partners.

 

The STC42A is Sensirion’s digital thermal conductivity hydrogen sensor, specifically designed for automotive battery monitoring systems (BMS) for early thermal runaway detection in electric vehicles. Qualified according to AEC-Q100 (Grade 2), the STC42A meets stringent automotive reliability and robustness requirements and is optimized for safety-relevant battery applications. The sensor features a digital I2C interface and supports autonomous communication with an external SHT41A humidity and temperature sensor. Via the I2C controller interface, humidity and temperature data are read from the SHT41A sensor and directly fed into the STC42A, enabling real-time absolute humidity compensation of the hydrogen signal.

 

Based on Sensirion’s expertise in thermal conductivity sensing, the STC42A is factory calibrated and delivers a fully compensated digital hydrogen output. The proven thermal conductivity measurement principle provides excellent robustness, and long-term stability at lowest power consumption, making the STC42A a reliable sensing solution for safety-critical thermal runaway detection in all battery systems.

 

As part of the STC4x family, the STC42A offers optimized hydrogen gas sensoring for thermal runaway applications. It is the perfect choice for hydrogen detection, both in battery thermal runaway and hydrogen leakage applications. The key advantage of STC42A is the outstanding performance based on Sensirion’s CMOSens® sensor technology, which combines the sensor element, signal processing and digital calibration on a single CMOS chip.

 

“With the STC42A, Sensirion provides an automotive hydrogen sensor for detecting early gas emissions associated with thermal runaway in batteries. This supports system designers in triggering timely safety measures in line with emerging 5-minute warning requirements defined by relevant safety standards,” says Pascal Erne, Product Manager for battery state monitoring.

 

For more information or to obtain the STC42A, please visit our website or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2345620

 
End of News EQS News Service

2345620  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sensirion Holding AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sensirion Holding AG 90,50 1,69% Sensirion Holding AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Schwankungen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen