21. April 022, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Sensirion publishes Invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Sensirion Holding AG today published the invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on 16 May 2022. The AGM will be held without the personal attendance of shareholders.

The invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting is available on the Sensirion website at: https://sensirion.com/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by authorizing, and submitting voting instructions to, the Independent Proxy.

Re-election of the Board of Directors

As previously announced, Mr. Heinrich Fischer will not stand for re-election as member of the Board of Directors of Sensirion Holding AG. The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect both Co-Chairmen, Mr. Moritz Lechner and Mr. Felix Mayer, as well as the other members of the Board of Directors, Ms. Ricarda Demarmels, Mr. François Gabella, Ms. Anja König and Mr. Franz Studer for a term of office until completion of the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to elect Mr. François Gabella as member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Subject to election or re-election at the Annual General Meeting, the committees of the Board of Directors will be composed as follows:

Nomination and Compensation Committee

Felix Mayer (Chairman)

Moritz Lechner

François Gabella

Audit Committee

Ricarda Demarmels (Chairwoman)

Anja König

Franz Studer

Independent Directors' Committee

Ricarda Demarmels (Chairwoman and Lead Independent Director)

Mr. François Gabella

Anja König

Renewal of the authorized share capital

As previously announced, the Board of Directors proposes to renew the authorized share capital of CHF 145,581.70 for a period of two years until 16 May 2024.

About Sensirion Holding AG

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com .

