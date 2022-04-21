|
21.04.2022 06:25:18
Sensirion Holding AG:
|
Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion Holding AG today published the invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place on 16 May 2022. The AGM will be held without the personal attendance of shareholders.
The invitation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting is available on the Sensirion website at: https://sensirion.com/company/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting. Shareholders may exercise their voting rights by authorizing, and submitting voting instructions to, the Independent Proxy.
Re-election of the Board of Directors
Nomination and Compensation Committee
Audit Committee
Independent Directors' Committee
Renewal of the authorized share capital
About Sensirion Holding AG
Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as "believe", "assume", "expect", and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Certain financial data included in this document consists of "non-IFRS financial measures". These non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial measures and ratios included herein.
This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.
Additional features:
File: Mediarelease_Invitation_AGM
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1331063
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1331063 21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
06:25
|Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion veröffentlicht Einladung zur Generalversammlung 2022 (EQS Group)
|
06:25
|Sensirion Holding AG: (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|Media Release: New versions of the SEN5x environmental sensor node now available (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|Medienmitteilung: Neue Versionen des SEN5x-Umweltsensormoduls verfügbar (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Media Release: Complete solutions for emission monitoring and predictive maintenance (EQS Group)
|
31.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Komplettlösungen für die Überwachung von Treibhausgasemissionen und die vorausschauende Instandhaltung (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Medienmitteilung: Miniaturisierter und kosteneffizienter Temperatursensor jetzt weltweit erhältlich (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|Media Release: Miniaturized and cost-efficient temperature sensor is now available worldwide (EQS Group)