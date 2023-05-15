Sensirion Holding AG: Annual General Meeting approves all proposals

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

15 May 2023, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

At the annual general meeting on 15 May 2023 in Rapperswil-Jona, the shareholders of Sensirion Holding AG were informed about the results of the Sensirion group for the financial year 2022, which were based on diversified sales growth in all end markets. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

A total of 10483827 votes were represented at the annual general meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on 15 May 2023, representing 67.14% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2022 and approved the proposed appropriation of the balance sheet result. The compensation report 2022 was accepted in a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their activities in the business year 2022 and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

The shareholders re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer as Co-Chairmen of the Board of Directors and Ricarda Demarmels, François Gabella, Anja König and Franz Studer as members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also re-elected Moritz Lechner, Felix Mayer and François Gabella to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The Law Office Keller AG, Zurich, was re-elected as independent proxy and KPMG AG, Zurich, was re-elected as statutory auditors.

The shareholders also approved the proposed amendments to the articles of association in connection with the Swiss corporate law reform as published in the invitation and further approved the introduction of a capital range that replaces the previous authorized share capital.



Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com .

