Sensirion Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Media Release

16 May 2022, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors

Due to the ongoing situation caused by the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG was held again without the physical presence of shareholders. In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholder rights could exclusively be exercised through the independent proxy. The Annual General Meeting was held on the premises of Sensirion Holding AGs company headquarters in Stäfa.

At the Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on 16 May 2022, the independent proxy represented a total of 10047666 shares corresponding to 64.52% of the share capital. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors (the Board).

The shareholders approved the annual management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2021, as well as the appropriation of the balance sheet result. The compensation report 2021 was accepted by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board and the Executive Committee for their activities in the financial year 2021. The compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee were also approved.

The shareholders re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer as Co-Chairmen, as well as Ricarda Demarmels, François Gabella, Anja König and Franz Studer as members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and elected François Gabella as a new member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Law Office Keller Partnership in Zurich was re-elected as independent proxy and KPMG AG in Zurich was re-elected as auditor. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the renewal of the authorized share capital in the same amount for another two years.



For more information about Sensirion, please visit: www.sensirion.com.

Contact for Investor Relations

Mr. Heiko Komaromi

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +41 44 544 16 44

Email: heiko.komaromi@sensirion.com

About Sensirion Holding AG

Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com .

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as believe, assume, expect and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changed market conditions, competition from other companies, effects and risks of new technologies, costs of compliance with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting markets in which Sensirion operates, and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures.

This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.