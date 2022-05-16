|
16.05.2022 18:05:20
Sensirion Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors
|
Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Due to the ongoing situation caused by the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), the Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG was held again without the physical presence of shareholders. In accordance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholder rights could exclusively be exercised through the independent proxy. The Annual General Meeting was held on the premises of Sensirion Holding AGs company headquarters in Stäfa.
At the Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on 16 May 2022, the independent proxy represented a total of 10047666 shares corresponding to 64.52% of the share capital. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors (the Board).
The shareholders approved the annual management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2021, as well as the appropriation of the balance sheet result. The compensation report 2021 was accepted by a non-binding consultative vote. The shareholders granted discharge to the members of the Board and the Executive Committee for their activities in the financial year 2021. The compensation for the members of the Board and the Executive Committee were also approved.
The shareholders re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer as Co-Chairmen, as well as Ricarda Demarmels, François Gabella, Anja König and Franz Studer as members of the Board of Directors. The shareholders also re-elected Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer to the Nomination and Compensation Committee and elected François Gabella as a new member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Law Office Keller Partnership in Zurich was re-elected as independent proxy and KPMG AG in Zurich was re-elected as auditor. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the renewal of the authorized share capital in the same amount for another two years.
Contact for Investor Relations
About Sensirion Holding AG
Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5). An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the US supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com.
Disclaimer
Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures.
This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.
Additional features:
File: Media Release GV
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1353601
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1353601 16-May-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sensirion Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18:05
|Sensirion Holding AG: Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG approves all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
18:05
|Sensirion Holding AG: Die Generalversammlung der Sensirion Holding AG stimmt allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Medienmitteilung: Hochpräziser SHT45 Feuchte- und Temperatursensor jetzt verfügbar (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|Media Release: Ultra-high accuracy SHT45 humidity and temperature sensor available now (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion veröffentlicht Einladung zur Generalversammlung 2022 (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|Sensirion Holding AG: (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|Medienmitteilung: Neue Versionen des SEN5x-Umweltsensormoduls verfügbar (EQS Group)
|
06.04.22
|Media Release: New versions of the SEN5x environmental sensor node now available (EQS Group)