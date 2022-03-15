|
Sensirion Holding AG: Media Release Annual Results 2021
Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Strong demand across all core markets and customer ramp-ups with new environmental sensors resulted in high sales and profitability growth in 2021
While 2021 was indeed demanding, from a business perspective it was also a successful year for Sensirion. Revenue growth was fueled by ramp-ups from recently launched sensors, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), particulate matter (PM2.5) and formaldehyde sensors. In addition, the existing business noted a strong post-pandemic recovery as well. Major challenges arose in the supply chain worldwide. Nevertheless, Sensirion was able to limit the impact on customers.
Key figures
For many people around the world, COVID-19 also left an indelible mark on 2021 due to the difficulties and uncertainties it created for both society and the economy. For Sensirion, it was a challenging but successful year that can best be summarized in three ways: strong customer demand in all markets, difficult supplier markets and innovation in new business areas. Even in this second year of the pandemic, we still managed to make steady progress towards reaching our innovation and growth goals thanks to high agility and all our employees' hard work and dedication. For example, we successfully launched several products in the environmental sensing segment, not to mention our acquisition of new technology companies during the past financial year.
Strong revenue and profitability growth
Sales growth in all markets
In the medical market, revenue decreased by -41.2% to CHF 66.1 million. The decrease is in direct relation to lower demand for ventilators compared to 2020 and was expected. In 2021, the additional revenue in connection with pandemic-related sensors amounted to CHF 22 million (2020: CHF 70 million). Apart from the COVID-19-related special effects, the core business of the medical market showed moderate growth of 4.3%. The global supply situation for ventilators is about to normalize and, given the current outlook for the pandemic, we do not expect any further special effects in this regard in the future.
In the broadly diversified industrial market, development was very dynamic. Revenue grew significantly and amounted to CHF 131.4 million (+84.6% compared to 2020). The main driver here was strong demand for our new environmental sensors in the appliances and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) segments. Firstly, we benefited from the increasing market share of air purifiers thanks to the formaldehyde sensor as well as the combo sensor module, which can measure multiple environmental parameters such as PM2.5, humidity, temperature and gas quality. Additionally, partly due to the global pandemic, there is an increased awareness of indoor air quality. CO2 plays a key role in this regard and our SCD40, a miniaturized CO2 sensor, is in an excellent position to meet this need. Apart from growth from recently launched solutions, we observed further penetration in existing applications with temperature/humidity and differential pressure sensors.
Equally dynamic was the growth in the highly fragmented consumer market. Sensirion increased sales by 81.5% to CHF 27.0 million. The growth is attributable to high demand from the broadly diversified distribution business. Additionally, the demand for smart solutions with CO2 sensors was a driver for growth, too.
Strategic progress in the environmental sensor sector
First, Sensirion wants to drive market and cost leadership in its core markets of humidity and gas flow sensors. Among other things, the fourth generation of humidity sensors was launched, supporting the expansion of Sensirion's already high market share in this key market. During summer 2021, Sensirion celebrated the milestone of one billion sensors shipped. An additional milestone was the opening of the new production site in Debrecen, Hungary. The new site will help to increase the overall capacity, but will not have any negative impact on the existing workforce in Switzerland.
Second, the company aims to become the market leader in the overall environmental sensor market. Thanks to various new product launches in the environmental field during the past three years, this sector already contributes 25% to the aggregate company revenue. The second generation of our carbon dioxide sensor, the SCD40, needs to be highlighted this year, as we have broken the size and cost barrier once more without compromising on performance.
Strategic acquisitions to strengthen long-term growth potential
As part of this strategic goal, Sensirion finalized three acquisitions in 2021. In February, Sensirion acquired the Dutch company Qmicro. The founder-managed company develops and produces compact and high-efficiency micro gas analyzers for continuously analyzing the composition of gas mixtures and for applications in environmental monitoring and the Natural Gas market. In May 2021, Sensirion completed the full acquisition of the Swiss company IRsweep AG, an innovative provider of optical sensing solutions. IRsweep develops, manufactures, and supplies mid-infrared optical spectroscopy solutions. In September 2021, Sensirion fully acquired the Berlin-based start-up company AiSight GmbH. AiSight is an innovative company that offers user-friendly solutions for the strong growth segment of condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. The deep combination of sensors and data analytics through artificial intelligence is paving the way for Sensirion to enter a brand-new business field where the focus lies on the generated data as opposed to the hardware parts itself.
Outlook
Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2), and particulate matter (PM2.5).
