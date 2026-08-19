Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion continues on its growth trajectory and increases revenue forecast for 2026



19-Aug-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media release August 19, 2026, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Sensirion continues on its growth trajectory and increases revenue forecast for 2026 Sensirion closed the first half of 2026 with revenue of CHF 179.0 million (+6.9% in local currencies and -3.0% in Swiss francs compared with the same period last year). All four end markets contributed to this positive development. Profitability remained stable during the reporting period, in line with expectations: the gross margin stood at 52.6% and the EBITDA margin at 19.5%. Net income rose particularly strongly to CHF 18.9 million (+82%). The performance in the first half of the year underscores the strength of Sensirion’s business model: building on its leading market positions, the broad technology platform, and in-depth application expertise, Sensirion is systematically targeting new markets in the field of smart gas sensing, thereby laying the foundation for the next phase of growth. To consistently implement this ambitious growth strategy, Sensirion is also further developing its management structure and will align responsibilities even more closely with the requirements of the business going forward. Based on the solid first-half results and the continued positive trend, Sensirion is raising its revenue forecast for 2026 from the previous range of CHF 335–360 million to CHF 345–365 million. Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to revenue growth of 8% to 14% compared with the previous year. The EBITDA margin is now expected to be in the upper half of the projected range. This underscores the resilience of the business as well as confidence in its continued growth in a market environment that remains challenging. Consolidated, in Mio. CHF January 1 to June 30, 2026 January 1 to June 30, 2025 Revenue 179.0 184.5 Gross profit 94.1 95.0 - as a % of revenue 52.6% 51.5% Operating profit (loss) 23.9 26.3 - as a % of revenue 13.4% 14.2% Profit (loss) for the period 18.9 10.4 - as a % of revenue 10.5% 5.7% Earnings per share (in CHF) 1.21 0.67 EBITDA 34.9 36.5 - as a % of revenue 19.5% 19.8% Cash flow from operating activities 34.0 28.4 Capital expenditures (23.4) (12.8) Free cash flow 10.6 15.6 As of June 30, 2026 As of December 31, 2025 Net cash (net debt) 81.7 71.7 Number of employees (FTE) 1,307 1,280 The first half of 2026 closed with revenue of CHF 179.0 million, representing year-on-year growth of 6.9% in local currencies (-3.0% in Swiss francs). This development is particularly encouraging given the exceptionally strong first half of 2025, which benefited from significant frontloading effects related to A2L leakage sensors. At the same time, the overall conditions remain challenging: uncertainty in global supply chains, geopolitical tensions and the volatile tariff situation continue to shape the market environment. During the reporting period, Sensirion benefited in particular from high demand in the medical market and from strong growth in the distribution business across all regions. The ability to continue growing even in a volatile environment demonstrates the importance of sensor solutions to its customers. As expected, profitability remained stable in the reporting period: the gross margin was 52.6% (previous year: 51.5%) and the EBITDA margin was 19.5% (previous year: 19.8%). Despite the continued strength of the Swiss franc and the worldwide issue of rising raw material prices due to geopolitical uncertainty, Sensirion was able to maintain profitability at a high level. This was achieved through systematic improvements to efficiency along the entire value chain, targeted price adjustments and the continued internationalization of activities. Together, these measures largely offset the negative impact of currency effects and higher material costs. Net profit was particularly encouraging, rising significantly year-on-year to CHF 18.9 million (previous year: CHF 10.4 million) due to an improved financial result. At the same time, operating cash flow increased to CHF 34.0 million (+20% year-on-year). Free cash flow amounted to CHF 10.6 million, despite investments of CHF 8.2 million in the construction of the new production building in Stäfa, Switzerland. Sensirion therefore continues to have a strong financial foundation for making targeted investments in innovation, capacity and strategic growth areas. Growth supported by all four end markets In the reporting period, revenue in the automotive market rose to CHF 40.6 million, an encouraging year-on-year increase of 11% in local currencies (+3% in Swiss francs). In view of the ongoing structural challenges facing the Western automotive industry, this result underscores the strength of Sensirion’s market position. In addition to the established presence in existing applications, new growth areas also made a measurable contribution to revenue, particularly solutions for battery monitoring in electric vehicles, where the first series production runs were successfully started at European customers. This will pave the way for further growth over the coming years in a strategically important emerging market. The medical technology market also performed well in the first half of 2026, generating revenue of CHF 28.7 million. This corresponds to year-on-year growth of 10% in local currencies (+1% in Swiss francs). Compared with the second half of 2025, revenue increased by around 39%, underscoring the current strong demand in this end market. The growth was driven primarily by CPAP and ventilation applications. The broadly diversified industrial market generated revenue of CHF 97.4 million in the first half of 2026, maintaining the high level of the prior-year period in local currencies (+1% in local currencies, -9% in Swiss francs). Given the strong frontloading effects in the A2L business in the first half of 2025, Sensirion considers this a positive result. Growth in other industrial areas offset the expected normalization of the A2L business. Gas metering and gas chromatography applications performed particularly strongly. The market situation for refrigerant leakage detection is developing as expected: although the US-focused market for A2L leakage detection remains competitive, Sensirion was able to hold its ground thanks to its strong market position, technology leadership and close collaboration with leading OEMs. In the emerging market for A3 leakage detection, both the market and technology are developing in line with expectations. Building on the strong position in the A2L market, Sensirion is working with leading OEMs on the next generation of leakage detection solutions, thereby laying the foundation for future growth. The highly fragmented consumer market again posted strong growth, with revenue increasing by around 45% in local currencies (+27% in Swiss francs) to CHF 12.3 million in the first half of 2026. This development was driven primarily by the distribution business, which saw high demand in all three regions. With its broad customer and application base, the consumer market is an increasingly important part of Sensirion’s portfolio and makes a significant contribution to the diversification of the business. “We measure gases”: ambitious growth strategy in the field of smart gas sensing At the Capital Markets Day in April 2026, Sensirion honed its growth strategy under the banner “We measure gases” and set out how it intends to further expand the position as a leading provider of sensor solutions. Sensirion now has one of the world’s most comprehensive technology portfolios for the precise measurement and analysis of small gas volumes. Combined with extensive application expertise and long-standing customer relationships, this provides the basis for the leading market position in existing applications. Based on these strengths, Sensirion is pursuing the clear goal of becoming a leader in the broader area of smart gas sensing by 2030. To this end, the company is focusing on critical applications in which precise gas measurement makes a significant contribution to safety, health, energy efficiency, regulatory compliance and industrial process quality. In these demanding fields of application, individual sensor components alone are no longer sufficient. What is needed are intelligent and reliable sensor solutions that are deeply integrated into the customers’ systems. Smart gas sensing is a rapidly growing billion-dollar market, supported by long-term megatrends such as increasing safety requirements, tighter regulation, greater energy efficiency and growing demand for modern health monitoring. These developments are creating attractive growth opportunities for intelligent sensor solutions worldwide. Building on existing market positions, Sensirion has identified more than ten specific growth areas across all end markets. Each of these offers long-term revenue potential in the hundreds of millions and is supported by strong structural growth drivers. The company’s growth strategy is therefore based on a broadly diversified portfolio of attractive areas of application. Examples include leakage detection for critical gases, battery monitoring in electric vehicles, breath gas analysis and industrial gas analysis. All of these growth areas address relevant customer problems, are technologically demanding and build on Sensirion’s existing strengths. Alongside these areas, improving resilience remains a key pillar of the growth strategy. In an ever more volatile world, this is becoming increasingly important. Sensirion is therefore working systematically on strengthening its supply chains and safeguarding critical processes. One important milestone is the construction of the second cleanroom in Stäfa, which is progressing on schedule and within budget. This additional infrastructure will create conditions for further growth while also increasing the redundancy of production and thereby strengthening the long-term security of supply for customers. New management structure to support growth strategy To consistently implement the ambitious growth strategy, Sensirion’s management structure is also evolving. Going forward, the company will align the different responsibilities even more closely with the requirements of the business. The activities in sensor solutions will be bundled organizationally under the name “Market Solutions.” This includes dedicated units for the strategic automotive, medical, HVAC, industrial and connected solutions end markets. A stronger focus on market and customer needs will make it possible to develop innovative solutions for smart gas sensing in a more targeted way, strengthen customer relationships and tap into new growth areas more quickly. At the same time, management of the activities in Components will be more firmly anchored within the Executive Committee. The company is thereby creating the focus needed to systematically scale the business, strengthen its technology leadership and drive operational excellence. At Executive Committee level, this will result in new responsibilities from October 1, 2026: Johannes Schumm, previously VP Research & Development, will lead the Components business area. Simon Sonderfeld, previously VP Marketing & Sales, will be responsible for Market Solutions. Revenue forecast for 2026 increased Based on the solid half-year result and the continued positive performance, Sensirion is raising its revenue forecast for 2026 from CHF 335–360 million to CHF 345–365 million. This underscores the resilience of the business and the confidence in its continued development in a market environment that remains challenging. The developments of the first six months also confirm the strategic direction. The growth areas established in recent years continue to gain momentum and are beginning to contribute more meaningfully to revenue. Some are still at an early stage, but they offer significant potential for the coming years. Assuming stable economic conditions, Sensirion now expects sales of CHF 345 million to CHF 365 million for 2026 as a whole at current exchange rates. Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to year-on-year revenue growth of 8% to 14%. In terms of profitability, the company expects the EBITDA margin to land in the upper half of the guided mid-to-high teens. Conference call on the half-year 2026 results

Today, Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am CEST, a conference call on the half-year 2026 results will be held. The presentation will be held in English. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the telephone conference following the presentation.



Please register for the conference call using the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8863811299983836501?source=pr





Documentation

All documents will be available at

Financial calendar

March 16, 2027: Full-year results and annual report 2026

May 24, 2027: Annual General Meeting 2027

Contact

Lars Dünnhaupt

Director Investor Relations

Telefon: +41 44 306 40 00

E-Mail: lars.duennhaupt@sensirion.com Today, Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 10:00 am CEST, a conference call on the half-year 2026 results will be held. The presentation will be held in English. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the telephone conference following the presentation.Please register for the conference call using the following link:All documents will be available at https://reports.sensirion.com/2026/hyr/ on August 19, 2026, from around 06:30 CEST.March 16, 2027: Full-year results and annual report 2026May 24, 2027: Annual General Meeting 2027Lars DünnhauptDirector Investor RelationsTelefon: +41 44 306 40 00E-Mail: lars.duennhaupt@sensirion.com

End of Inside Information Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Sensirion Holding AG Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5), gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors as well as gas leakage sensors. An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com. Disclaimer Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as “believe”, “assume”, “expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changing market conditions, competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the costs of complying with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the markets in which Sensirion operates and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures. This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securitie

