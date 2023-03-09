Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Partnership

Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to enhance its offer of state-of-the-art sensors for smart applications



09.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

March 9, 2023, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to enhance its offer of state-of-the-art sensors for smart applications

Today, Sensirion (SWX: SENS), a global smart sensor solutions provider, announced that it has joined the ST Partner Program. Its participation enables customers of both companies to benefit from state-of-the-art, high-quality components for innovative and extremely reliable applications.

For easy adoption and combined testing, the ST MEMS ecosystem now includes the SENSEVAL-SHT4XV1, an evaluation board with a SHT40 humidity and temperature sensor, compatible with MEMS tools and the STM32 ODE (open development environment) ecosystem. To meet expected demand, Sensirion has increased the manufacturing output of its humidity and temperature sensor family SHT4x, substantially cutting lead times.

Joining the Partner Program brings our 4th generation humidity and temperature technology to STs customers and facilitates design-in while enriching STs portfolio. The joint focus on a full ecosystem solution enables us to bring our specialty products to even more customers in complex applications, says Marc von Waldkirch, CEO of Sensirion.

STs Andrea Onetti adds, Sensirion becoming an ST Authorized Partner enhances the existing collaboration between two sensor leaders and brings high value to the marketplace. Customers can now access a broad portfolio of the worlds most advanced inertial and environmental microsensors with the strongest supporting ecosystem to ensure the shortest possible time-to-market.

The SHT4x is based on Sensirions CMOSens® technology and implements a complete sensor system on a single chip with a fully calibrated digitalI2C interface. The miniaturized DFN package, its ultralow power consumption, and a minimum supply voltage of 1.08 V make the sensor ideal for compact, battery driven designs. Additionally, the sensor platform offers ISO17025 3-point calibration certificates, 5V analog-out interfaces, and robust automotive qualified variants with a wettable flanks package option.

Major markets and applications for this collaboration:

Industrial, Consumer-Electronics, Automotive. Thermostats, IoT-Devices, IP cameras, humidifiers / de-humidifiers, air purifiers/ cleaners, automotive ADAS, automotive antifogging.

About Sensirion Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the worlds leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, Sensirion now employs around 1000 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Sensirion sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. The companys aim is to make the world smarter with pioneering sensor technology. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical technology and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures at www.sensirion.com.