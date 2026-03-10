Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Sensirion Holding AG: Strong revenue and profitability growth amid challenging markets, underlining Sensirion’s resilience; reinforced momentum for long-term strategic growth



10-March-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media release March 10, 2026, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Strong revenue and profitability growth amid challenging markets, underlining Sensirion’s resilience; reinforced momentum for long-term strategic growth Sensirion closed the 2025 financial year in a highly challenging market environment with revenue of CHF 342.4 million, slightly above guidance. This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 29.2 % in local currencies and 23.8 % in Swiss francs compared with the previous year. EBITDA more than doubled compared to adjusted 2024, underpinned by strong cash conversion. The biggest growth driver was A2L leakage sensors for air conditioning systems in the US. However, market share was also gained in other applications, with three of the four end markets recording significant growth. At the same time, Sensirion is benefiting from broadly diversified growth areas in all end markets, which made noticeable progress in the reporting year. Thanks to its strong pipeline, innovative technologies, clear strategic priorities and high industrial resilience, Sensirion is well positioned to achieve sustainable growth in the coming years in the strategically relevant areas of leakage detection, advanced medical sensor solutions and industrial gas analysis. Consolidated, in CHF millions 1 January –

31 December 2025 1 January –

31 December 2024, adjusted* 1 January –

31 December 2024 Revenue 342.4 276.5 276.5 Gross profit 179.2 136.1 134.9 - as % of revenue 52.3% 49.2% 48.8% Operating profit (loss) 42.8 10.2 (18.4) - as % of revenue 12.5% 3.7% (6.7%) Profit (loss) for the period 20.1 4.5 (28.9) - as % of revenue 5.9% 1.6% (10.4%) Earnings per share (in CHF) 1.29 0.29 (1.85) EBITDA 63.5 29.0 0.4 - as % of revenue 18.5% 10.5% 0.1% Cash flow from operating activities 58.3 37.2 Capital expenditures (33.3) (33.7) Free cash flow 24.8 3.5 As of 31 December 2025 As of 31 December 2024 Net cash (Net debt) 71.7 54.4 Number of employees (FTE) 1,280 1,164 *Extraordinary impairment of CHF 28.6 million at the EBITDA level and CHF 33.4 million at the net profit level. All extraordinary costs resulting from the termination of condition monitoring activities in Berlin were charged in full to the income statement for the first half of 2024 and adjusted for comparative purposes. Thanks to the strong market position and innovative products, Sensirion delivered robust revenue and profitability growth in 2025—despite a highly challenging market environment characterized by geopolitical uncertainty, trade tariffs and a significantly stronger Swiss franc. The biggest single growth driver was the expansion of the new business with A2L leakage sensors for air conditioning systems in the US. However, market share also increased in other application areas across all markets. Three of the four end markets recorded significant growth. Only revenue in the automotive market remained flat due to structural challenges in the Western automotive industry. The solid performance in 2025 and the high market diversification give confidence and momentum for further growth in the coming years: within just one year, Sensirion established itself as the new global market leader for leakage sensors. The company can now build on this strong position to continue developing the market across a range of applications. At the same time, Sensirion is benefiting from broadly diversified growth areas in all end markets, which made noticeable progress in the reporting year. Thanks to the strong pipeline, innovative technologies, clear strategic priorities and high industrial resilience, Sensirion is well positioned to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. Revenue growth of 29% with significantly improved earnings The financial year closed with revenue of CHF 342.4 million, slightly above the guidance level. This corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 29.2% in local currencies or 23.8% in Swiss francs. Thanks to an improved operational basis and higher capacity utilization, the gross margin improved significantly to 52.3%. (vs. 49.2% in the previous year on an adjusted basis). With EBITDA of CHF63.5 million (+119% compared with the adjusted EBITDA in the previous year) and a margin of 18.5%, Sensirion was at the upper end of the guidance. Operating profit rose to CHF 42.8million (12.5% of revenue). This significant improvement in earnings demonstrates the effectiveness of the productivity programs and creates additional financial leeway to further advance the strategic growth projects. The strong appreciation of the Swiss franc remains a challenge for Sensirion as an export-oriented company. However, the company was able to mitigate part of this impact thanks to its strong value proposition targeted price adjustments, and natural hedging measures. At the same time, Sensirion is consistently working to reduce the exposure to the Swiss franc. The ongoing internationalization of the cost structures and geographical diversification of the value creation are strengthening the resilience to exchange rate fluctuations. Despite a negative financial result—due to the expected losses from the investment in the start-up Lumiphase and the strong Swiss franc—Sensirion recorded a net profit of CHF 20.1 million and a significantly improved operating cash flow of CHF 58.3 million (+57% compared with the previous year). Strong revenue growth in three of the four end markets The automotive market recorded only slight revenue growth to CHF 78.8 million (+2.1% in local currencies or –2.3% in Swiss francs compared with the previous year). This development reflects the persistently difficult situation in the Western automotive industry, where Sensirion traditionally has a higher market share than in China. In addition, there were no significant product launches this year. The company was, however, able to secure important nominations from leading OEMs—particularly for innovative and emerging applications such as battery monitoring for electric vehicles. This forms a solid basis for future growth. The medical technology market posted solid revenue growth to CHF 49.2 million (+14.3% in local currencies or 10.5% in Swiss francs compared with the previous year) and benefited from new projects as well as the recovery in the CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure for treatment for sleep apnea) and ventilation business. The medical market is one of the most important strategic growth areas: with a wide range of new sensor solutions, Sensirion drives innovation and unlocks further potential in the areas of smart health monitoring, precise breath analysis and modern diagnostics. These growth opportunities will significantly accelerate the development in the coming years. The diversified industrial market achieved strong revenue growth of 47.9% in local currencies and 41.2% in Swiss francs to CHF 193.9 million. This growth was primarily driven by the newly emerging and rapidly growing market for leakage sensors for refrigerants in air conditioning systems. Thanks to technological leadership and a deep understanding of applications, Sensirion has quickly established itself as a leading provider and positioned itself as a preferred partner for global OEMs—a strong basis for developing future leakage applications as the clear market leader. Following a very strong first half driven by frontloading, the second half evolved as expected with customers optimizing inventories for A2L leakage sensors. After this normalization, Sensirion expects the A2L market to return to slight growth in the coming years. As the next stage in the development, the company sees additional substantial potential for A3 leakage sensors in Europe and Asia. Together with leading air conditioning manufacturers, Sensirion is advancing next-generation solutions that are now in pilot phases and approaching market launch soon. In addition to leakage sensors, the strategic growth areas—particularly methane emissions monitoring and gas chromatography—also made a noticeable contribution to growth in the industrial segment in the reporting period. The highly fragmented consumer market grew by 49.7% in local currencies (or 46.1% in Swiss francs) to CHF 20.5 million, driven in particular by recovered demand in the distribution market. Growth strategy further refined with focused growth areas 2025 was a year of global uncertainty—and yet Sensirion successfully demonstrated what makes the company strong: its innovative strength, agility and clear strategic focus. This strength is also driving the implementation of the growth strategy—and it underpins the mission: “We make the difference in sensing for a better world.” As a global innovation leader in advanced sensor solutions, Sensirion has full control over the core technologies—from ASIC and MEMS expertise to sensor design and data analysis—and combines this with deep application knowledge. It is precisely this unique combination of in-house technological expertise and application depth that sets Sensirion apart in the market and enables it to transform even the most demanding customer requirements into scalable, reliable solutions. A key strategic focus lies in the area of “smart gas sensing”: building on the leading position for environmental and flow sensor technologies (focus 1: “Own the core in smart gas sensing”), the high-tech company wants to further expand the market in three strategic growth areas and position itself even more precisely as an integrated solutions provider (focus 2: “Expand horizons in smart gas sensing”): Leakage detection of critical gases to increase safety and regulatory compliance

Advanced medical sensor solutions for health monitoring, breath analysis and diagnostics

Industrial gas analysis through sophisticated gas detection solutions As part of strategic focus 1 (“Own the core in smart gas sensing”), the goal is not only to consolidate the strong position in the core market for environmental and flow solutions, but also to expand it through pioneering innovations. The milestone was the start of production for the new, chip-based CO2 sensor—the world’s smallest sensor for measuring carbon dioxide directly. It opens up completely new possibilities for indoor air monitoring that were previously not feasible due to size and cost constraints. Sensirion has also started producing a new generation of environmental sensor combo modules. These enable the complete detection of up to nine indoor air quality parameters and thereby provide a comprehensive solution for the precise monitoring of air quality. The high integration density is made possible by the consistent miniaturization of our sensor portfolio. In the second strategic focus (“Expand horizons in smart gas sensing”), Sensirion is concentrating on the three high-potential growth areas mentioned above. In the area of leakage detection, Sensirion is using existing sensor technology for a variety of new applications: in addition to the successful start of A2L leakage monitoring in US, the company is developing solutions for leading air conditioner manufacturers for the reliable detection of future A3 coolants in Europe and Asia. The first pilot products are about to be launched on the market, and more are set to follow, paving the way for the planned transition in Asia and Europe. Sensirion is also expanding the portfolio with gas detection solutions for battery monitoring in electric vehicles and for safety-critical applications such as carbon monoxide detection in gas burners in the USA. In the area of medical sensor solutions, Sensirion is working with leading OEMs on a broad range of innovative smart gas sensing applications, ranging from advanced breath analysis to modern diagnostics. To this end, the company is combining its leading position in respiratory flow rate measurement with expertise in gas concentration measurement. This unique combination opens up new opportunities for innovative therapeutic and diagnostic applications—such as reliable monitoring during ventilation in emergency care. In the area of industrial gas analysis, Sensirion has made significant progress at the subsidiary Qmicro. Its high-quality gas chromatographs enable fast, continuous and precise online gas analysis of natural gas, biomethane, hydrogen and other renewable gases—based on innovative micro GC chip technology. At the same time, Sensirion aims to establish Sensirion Connected Solutions as a leading service provider for the continuous monitoring of methane emissions in the oil and gas industry. To expand its portfolio, Sensirion Connected Solutions acquired the company Kuva Systems (Cambridge, USA) in June. Kuva adds a highly advanced industrial IoT product specifically developed for upstream and midstream applications in the oil and gas sector. The technology features a cost-effective, proprietary infrared camera capable of visualizing and quantifying methane emissions down to the minute. Sensirion looks forward to sharing deeper insights into its growth areas at the Investor Day on April 14, 2026. On the production side, Sensirion is systematically strengthening its resilience—both in the supply chains and in the strategic orientation of its plants. While Switzerland is increasingly focusing on specialized, highly automated component production, the factories in Hungary, China and South Korea, along with the partners in Mexico, ensure customer-oriented module production. Sensirion is further strengthening this foundation with the construction of a second production building in Stäfa. The centerpiece—an additional MEMS cleanroom—will be operational from 2028. Sustainability as a market opportunity and a responsibility Energy efficiency and the reduction of greenhouse gases are among the key global megatrends shaping Sensirion’s markets and driving demand for sensor solutions. At the same time, Sensirion is taking responsibility for its own environmental footprint and is consistently implementing the decarbonization roadmap the company has been pursuing since 2022. Outlook Sensirion expects the economic environment to remain challenging in 2026. Geopolitical uncertainties, global trade tensions and the continued strength of the Swiss franc will continue to weigh on international sales markets. Despite these conditions, Sensirion remains confident: broad market and regional diversification underpin the resilience and support the focus on scaling the key growth areas. The growth areas developed in recent years are gaining momentum and will contribute to revenue for the first time in 2026. While these initial contributions will still be limited, they open significant scaling potential for the years ahead. The A2L business is expected to deliver a broadly stable revenue contribution in 2026, supported by reduced seasonality as the frontloading effects seen in 2025 have fully unwound. Currency effects will shape the year-on-year comparison: the sharp appreciation of the Swiss franc in 2025 results in a negative base effect for 2026. Adjusted for this currency development, Sensirion expects revenue growth of 5 to 12 percent in constant currencies, corresponding to CHF 335–360 million at current exchange rates. Profitability is expected to remain at a similar level to 2025, with an EBITDA margin in the mid to high teens. This reflects both the still challenging macro environment and the ongoing focus on efficiency, scaling and profitable growth. Based on the progress in the strategic growth areas, Sensirion confirms the medium-term guidance as presented at the Capital Market Day in November 2024. Analyst and media conference on the results for the 2025 financial year An analyst and media conference on the results for the 2025 financial year will be held today, Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 9:00 am (UTC+1). The conference will take place at the Mandarin Oriental Savoy Zurich at Poststrasse 12 in Zurich and will also be broadcast as a conference call. The presentation will be in English. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. You can register for the conference call via the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6205132807479845206?source=pr Documentation All documents will be available on the Sensirion website from around 6:30 am (UTC+1) on March 10, 2026, at: https://sensirion.com/company/investor-relations/results-reports Financial calendar March 10, 2026: Publication of the 2025 full-year report April 14, 2026: Investor Update, Growth & Market Insight May 11, 2026: Annual General Meeting August 19, 2026: Publication of the 2026 half-year report Contact: Lars Dünnhaupt Director Investor Relations Phone: +41 44 306 40 00 E-mail: lars.duennhaupt@sensirion.com

End of Inside Information Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Sensirion Holding AG Sensirion Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: SENS), headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. The product range includes environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM2.5), gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors as well as gas leakage sensors. An international network with sales offices in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the USA supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a vast range of applications. Sensirion sensors can commonly be found in the automotive, medical, industrial and consumer end markets. For further information, visit www.sensirion.com. Disclaimer Certain statements in this document are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those using words such as “believe”, “assume”, “expect” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations and, by their nature, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, future global economic conditions, changing market conditions, competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the costs of complying with applicable laws, regulations and standards, diverse political, legal, economic and other conditions affecting the markets in which Sensirion operates and other factors beyond the control of Sensirion. In view of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sensirion disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Sensirion uses certain key figures to measure its performance that are not defined by Swiss GAAP FER. These alternative performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Additional information on these key figures can be found at www.sensirion.com/additional-performance-measures. This document is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase, any securities.

