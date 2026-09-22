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WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

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22.09.2026 07:00:04

Sensirion launches SEN68 and SEN69C for comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion launches SEN68 and SEN69C for comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring

22.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

22.09.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

 

Sensirion launches SEN68 and SEN69C for comprehensive indoor air quality monitoring

Sensirion announces the launch of the SEN68 and SEN69C, compact all-in-one air quality sensor modules combining multiple sensing technologies in a never-before-seen form factor. The new modules measure up to ten environmental parameters, including particulate matter, humidity and temperature, VOC, NOx, and HCHO, while the SEN69C additionally provides CO2 measurement.
Sensirion also introduces the SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit, enabling fast and convenient evaluation of SEN69C and SEN68.

At the heart of the SEN68 and SEN69C is the new SPS6x, a miniaturized MEMS-based particulate matter sensing component. Its innovative design enables advanced particulate matter sensing in a compact form factor and provides manufacturers with greater flexibility when developing space-constrained air quality solutions.

The SEN68 and SEN69C are designed for a wide range of applications, including indoor air quality monitoring, smart buildings, room sensors, air purifiers, and vape detection. Their combination of sensing parameters and on-board algorithms also supports applications requiring compliance with indoor air quality standards such as RESET® and WELL Building Standard™.

“The SEN68 and SEN69C bring multiple critical air quality parameters together in a single, highly compact sensing platform,” says David Carminati, Product Manager at Sensirion. “By combining several sensing technologies with on-board algorithms and our new miniaturized particulate matter sensing technology, we enable our customers to develop cost-efficient, high-performance indoor air quality solutions while simplifying integration and accelerating time to market.” 

For rapid evaluation and prototyping, Sensirion also offers the SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit. The kit provides access to the SEN69C’s PM, humidity and temperature, VOC, NOx, HCHO, and CO2 measurements and included on-board algorithms. It contains one SEN69C, an adapter cable, a jumper wire set, and a Qwiic adapter cable. One SEK-SensorBridge is required for operation.

The SEN68, SEN69C, and SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit are now available through Sensirion’s global network of trusted distribution partners.

For more information about the SEN68, SEN69C, and SEK-SEN69C Evaluation Kit, please visit the respective product pages or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.


Helpful links:

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About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions 

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com

Additional features:

File: Sensirion_PressRelease_SEN68,69C_Visual

End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2401776

 
End of News EQS News Service

2401776  22.09.2026 CET/CEST

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