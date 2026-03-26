Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Sensirion wins BEST RECRUITERS Award 2025/26



26.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST





Media Release

March 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion wins BEST RECRUITERS Award 2025/26

Sensirion, a leading manufacturer of smart sensor solutions, has won the 2025/26 BEST RECRUITERS Award in Switzerland and Liechtenstein in the “electrical/electronics manufacturing” category. Sensirion has steadily improved in recent years, from third place in 2023/24 and second place in 2024/25 to top honors this year. The study behind the award gave Sensirion good ratings for optimizing the user-friendliness of its website and improving communication with applicants in 2025/26.

BEST RECRUITERS is the largest recruitment study in the German-speaking countries. It tests the recruiting performance of over 1,400 of the largest employers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Liechtenstein every year. In the 2025/26 study period, 423 employers in Switzerland and Liechtenstein were surveyed. They are evaluated based on a catalog of 330 individual scientific criteria. The candidate journey is at the heart of the survey. This includes all the key stages of recruitment, from the structure and content of the career website to the design of the online job advertisements, feedback on incoming cover letters and inquiries from potential applicants.

In keeping with its corporate culture and corporate values of “fair and honest,” “teamwork” and “top performance,” Sensirion attaches great importance to a positive candidate journey. The online recruitment platform and online job advertisements are regularly optimized. The high-tech company also places great importance on personal and transparent communication with applicants and fostering a sense of approachability in interviews. Rather than a pure question-and-answer format, discussions with applicants are held on an equal footing, and open dialog is encouraged.

“Winning the BEST RECRUITERS award was a team effort and confirms our commitment to a transparent, respectful recruitment process geared towards finding the right match. This recognition shows that our culture and values are also tangible in the application process, and that our entire team – from Recruiting and People Operations to Employer Branding and our hiring managers and interviewers – really cares and is doing a great job,” says Rahel Meuwly, VP People & Culture at Sensirion.

More information on BEST RECRUITERS: https://bestrecruiters.eu/

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.