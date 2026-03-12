Sensirion Aktie

Sensirion für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126

12.03.2026 08:00:04

Sensirion wins Investment Impact Award 2026

Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Sensirion wins Investment Impact Award 2026

12.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Media Release

March 2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

 

Sensirion wins Investment Impact Award 2026

Sensirion, the expert for smart gas sensing solutions, has won an Investor Impact Award. The ongoing expansion in the Hungarian city of Debrecen was recognized as the most impactful small operational project in Europe. Sensirion completed its first factory in Debrecen in 2021, with further additions in 2023 and 2024. The judging panel awarded top marks to Sensirion for its commitment to sustainability and its proven ability to deliver its investments and create jobs during a period of global disruption.

 

The publication fDi Intelligence is presenting its inaugural Investment Impact Awards 2026 this year. They recognize foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in Europe with the greatest potential to deliver significant on-the-ground impact. The awards highlight the companies and regions that are driving change throughout Europe. The criteria for evaluating the projects were capital expenditure and job creation, as well as the potential for driving productivity and innovation, achieving strategic goals, and contributing to sustainability and inclusion.

 

A total of 106 entries from European locations competed for the awards. They were reviewed by a judging panel of six leading FDI experts, who evaluated the best projects in the two main categories (announced and operational projects) and three subcategories (mega, mid-sized and small projects). Sensirion won in the small operational project category.

 

“We are proud of this award. With our Debrecen site, we have created a forward-thinking, sustainable production environment that combines innovation with ergonomic design and cost efficiency. This approach boosts our market position, creates new jobs, and enables us to optimize operating costs and maintain a strong competitive edge,” says Imre Toeroek, Head of Maintenance and Infrastructure, Sensirion Hungary.

 

More information about the Investment Impact Award 2026:

https://www.fdiintelligence.com/special-report/d2661f95-0f89-4d87-99d7-0ab7a2bbeae9

 

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sensirion Holding AG
Laubisrütistrasse 50
8712 Stäfa
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 306 40 00
Fax: +41 44 306 49 06
Internet: www.sensirion.com
ISIN: CH0406705126
Valor: A2JGBW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2290016

 
End of News EQS News Service

2290016  12.03.2026 CET/CEST

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
