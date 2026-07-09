Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Market Launch

Sensirion's SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit for VOC and NOx sensor prototyping is now available worldwide



09.07.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST





Media Release

09.07.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Schweiz

Sensirion's SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit for VOC and NOx sensor prototyping is now available worldwide

Sensirion announces the general market availability of the SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit, designed to simplify the evaluation and integration of Sensirion’s SGP40 and SGP41 gas sensors for indoor air quality applications. The SEK-SGP4x is now available for purchase through Sensirion’s global network of trusted distribution partners.



The SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit enables engineers and developers to quickly prototype and evaluate Sensirion’s VOC and NOx sensing technology. Supporting both SGP40 and SGP41 operation modes, the kit also includes an SHT41 humidity and temperature sensor for environmental compensation. Unlike the SEK-SVM4x Evaluation Kit, the SEK-SGP4x features no onboard microcontroller and provides direct access to raw sensor output values (SRAW), offering maximum flexibility for development and algorithm evaluation. This approach enables easy integration and evaluation with platforms such as Arduino, leveraging Sensirion’s available drivers for rapid development.

For simple and fast evaluation, the SEK-SGP4x can also be connected to a PC via Sensirion’s SEK-SensorBridge and used together with the SEK-ControlCenter software. This setup allows users to access VOC and NOx Index values generated by Sensirion’s Gas Index Algorithm, enabling rapid assessment of indoor air quality performance in target applications.

The evaluation kit supports the SGP40, a digital VOC sensor designed for air treatment devices and indoor air quality monitors, as well as the SGP41, Sensirion’s combined VOC and NOx sensor for advanced air quality monitoring and automatic control of air treatment systems. Both sensors are based on Sensirion’s proven CMOSens® technology and feature a complete sensor system on a single chip with a digital I²C interface, outstanding robustness, and excellent long-term stability. Both sensors comply with relevant healthy building standards, including RESET® and WELL Building Standard™.

“The SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit provides developers with a straightforward way to evaluate and integrate our latest VOC and NOx sensing technologies,” says Alvaro Charlet, Product Manager at Sensirion. “By providing direct access to raw sensor signals the kit helps accelerate development of next-generation indoor air quality solutions.”

For more information or to obtain the SEK-SGP4x Evaluation Kit, please visit our product page or contact your local Sensirion distribution partner.

About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland, and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their product range includes environmental sensors for the precise and reliable measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon dioxide (CO2), formaldehyde and particulate matter (PM2.5), as well as gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors, and gas leakage sensors. These solutions are used across a wide range of applications. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.