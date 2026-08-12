Sensirion Aktie
WKN DE: A2JGBW / ISIN: CH0406705126
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12.08.2026 07:30:04
Sensirion’s SGM5304 gas meter module successfully achieves EN 17526 certificatio
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Sensirion Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Media Release
12.08.2026, Sensirion AG, 8712 Staefa, Switzerland
The SGM5304 gas meter module has successfully completed EN 17526 certification at NMi, enabling faster and more cost-efficient MID approval for gas meter manufacturers.
Sensirion is pleased to announce that its next-generation SGM5304 gas meter module has successfully completed certification according to the harmonized EN 17526 standard at NMi (Netherlands Measurement Institute), one of Europe's leading notified bodies for measuring instruments.
As the first European standard dedicated to thermal-mass flow measurement, EN 17526 provides the basis for certifying new gas meters for field use. It is also the first standard for static measurement principles to extend beyond residential applications and includes commercial and industrial meters up to G100. In addition to Natural Gas types H, L, and E, the standard is currently being revised to be the first to address hydrogen and hydrogen-containing gases.
The certification confirms that the SGM5304 meets all metrological requirements of EN 17526 for the pressure- and temperature-compensated G4 and G6 operating ranges. It also covers the newly introduced temperature-only compensated G4 mode, expanding the module’s flexibility for regional market needs.
With the standard being widely available, customers will be able to benefit from a simplified process for MID approval. As a result, customers experience a reduced certification effort, accelerating their time-to-market, and lowering development costs.
The SGM5304 is the latest generation of Sensirion’s proven gas meter module family. Based on the thermal-mass measurement principle and backed by more than 10+ million gas meters deployed in the field, the module combines outstanding long-term stability with future-ready capabilities. It supports pressure-compensated and uncompensated outputs, features an optimized low-power mode enabling product lifetimes of up to 25 years, and is compatible with natural gas, biomethane, LNG, hydrogen, and hydrogen blends. Thanks to its compact footprint and simplified interface, the SGM5304 can be integrated quickly while allowing manufacturers to upgrade existing designs without mechanical redesign.
"The successful EN 17526 certification demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with not only highly accurate and reliable gas metering technology, but also benefits throughout the certification process," said Toni Yglesias, Product Manager at Sensirion. "By combining proven thermal-mass technology with independent certification, we help customers bring innovative, future-ready gas meters to market faster and more efficiently."
Sensirion’s certified gas meter modules are designed to support the ongoing energy transition. Their thermal-mass measurement technology accurately measures a wide range of gas compositions, including renewable gases and hydrogen blends, making them well suited for the evolving demands of tomorrow’s gas infrastructure.
Related links:
Learn more about Sensirion’s SGM5304
How Sensirion tackles the energy transition
How our gas meter modules make a difference
About Sensirion – Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions
Sensirion is one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of sensors and sensor solutions that improve efficiency, health, safety, and comfort. Founded in 1998, the company now employs around 1’200 people at its headquarters in Stäfa, Switzerland and in numerous international subsidiaries. Their sensors can be used to measure a wide range of environmental parameters and flow rates precisely and reliably. As a pioneer in innovation, Sensirion develops solutions for the specific needs of customers and partners from the automotive, industrial, medical, HVAC and consumer electronics markets, as well as high-quality products for cost-efficient mass production. More information and current key figures are available at www.sensirion.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sensirion Holding AG
|Laubisrütistrasse 50
|8712 Stäfa
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 306 40 00
|Fax:
|+41 44 306 49 06
|Internet:
|www.sensirion.com
|ISIN:
|CH0406705126
|Valor:
|A2JGBW
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2380790
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380790 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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