03.03.2023 15:00:00

Senske Services Acquires Liqui-Lawn

KENNEWICK, Wash., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Liqui-Lawn. Located in Longmont, Colorado, Liqui-Lawn has been providing professional lawn care to customers in Longmont, Boulder and Loveland since 1975.

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

When Liqui-Lawn owner Ed Gollaher began contemplating retirement, he searched out a partner that would take care of his customers and employees. He found that partner in Senske Services. Per Gollaher "Senske was the right choice and their team made the selling process easy. I have no doubt that Liqui-Lawn customers and employees are in good hands."

Current employees have joined the Senske team and will service customers from the Longmont location. Services will continue for customers uninterrupted with expanded offerings such as tree care and pest control.

This is the sixth acquisition that Senske has completed in the state of Colorado since entering the market in 2020. "Adding Liqui-Lawn to Senske sets us up to expand further north of Denver," said Casey Taylor, CEO, Senske Services. "As we expand our reach across the country, our newly added team members will enable us to maintain our position as industry leaders by delivering exceptional customer service and expertise."

More on Senske's M&A process can be found at www.senske.com/why-senske/mergers-and-acquisitions/ or by reaching out directly to our M&A team. 

