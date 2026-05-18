Sensorion Appoints Fred Chereau CEO; CMO Geraldine Honnet Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Sensorion SA (ALSEN.PA), a French clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced that Chief Medical Officer Geraldine Honnet is stepping down to join a privately held biotechnology company, and that the company has appointed Fred Chereau as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1.

Chereau will take over from interim CEO Amit Munshi, who will continue as Chairman of the Board. Munshi had served as interim CEO since February 2026.

Before joining the company, Chereau served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, following the acquisition of LogicBio Therapeutics in 2022, where he was President and CEO.

The company said Honnet served as CMO since February 2020 and helped advance the company from a preclinical-stage business to a clinical-stage gene therapy organization, including the initiation of the Audiogene Phase 1/2 trial and advancement of SENS-601 toward first-in-human development.

On February 17, it was announced that Chief Executive Officer and Director Nawal Ouzren stepped down from both roles due to a personal matter incompatible with serving as CEO. The company added that its Board has initiated a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Sensorion is currently trading 4.55% lesser at EUR 0.3990 on the Paris Stock Exchange.