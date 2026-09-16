Sensorion Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement On Form F-1 To SEC

(RTTNews) - Sensorion has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The submission is a preliminary step in the company's evaluation of a potential U.S. initial public offering of its ordinary shares, including in the form of ADSs, and the listing of such ADSs on a U.S. national exchange.

Sensorion is a clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of therapies to restore, treat, and prevent hearing loss disorders. Sensorion has built a R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases.

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