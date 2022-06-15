Sensorion to Present at the Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit in June 2022

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (Paris:ALSEN) (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, is pleased to announce the participation in-person of members of Sensorion’s senior management in the Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit, a scientific conference being held in Boston, USA, in June 2022.

Géraldine Honnet, M.D., Sensorion’s Chief Medical Officer, will give a talk on "AUDIBLE-S, A Study to Evaluate the Use of SENS-401 in SSNHL Disease: Results & Lessons Learned” on June 22, 2022, at the 2nd Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit, being held in Boston, USA, 20-23 June 2022.

Nora Yang, Ph.D, Sensorion’s Chief Scientific Officer, who will also participate in the same event, will take part in a panel discussion entitled "De-Risking the Early Development Process - a robust and comprehensive early development process is essential to minimize setbacks faced in the clinic” on June 21, 2022. She will also give a talk on "Gene Therapies for Treating Monogenic Hearing Disorders” on June 23, 2022.

Details for the presentations are as follows:

Panel Discussion: De-Risking the Early Development Process - a robust and comprehensive early development process is essential to minimize setbacks faced in the clinic

Date: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Presentation: 12.40 pm – 1.10 pm EDT (6.40 pm – 7.10 pm CET)

Presenter: Nora Yang, Ph.D.

Event: Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit

Presentation: AUDIBLE-S, A Study to Evaluate the Use of SENS-401 in SSNHL Disease: Results & Lessons Learned

Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Presentation: 1.45 pm – 2.15 pm EDT (7.45 pm – 8.15 pm CET)

Presenter: Géraldine Honnet, M.D.

Event: Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit

Presentation: Gene Therapies for Treating Monogenic Hearing Disorders

Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Presentation: 1.15 pm – 1.45 pm EDT (7.15 pm – 7.45 pm CET)

Presenter: Nora Yang, Ph.D.

Event: Inner Ear Disorder Therapeutics Summit

The agenda of the conference can be found here.

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule programs and a preclinical portfolio of inner ear gene therapies.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 Proof of Concept study of SENS-401 clinical study in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

Sensorion has entered into a broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

