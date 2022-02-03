Sensorion to Present Three Posters on SENS-401 in Cisplatin Ototoxicity Models at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 45th Annual MidWinter Meeting

Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 – ALSEN) (Paris:ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, is pleased to announce it will present three posters on SENS-401 in Cisplatin Ototoxicity models at the 2022 Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) MidWinter Meeting. SENS-401 is Sensorion’s oral small molecule lead asset, currently being investigated in sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL) and cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO).

The three posters will be accessible under the following titles on the ARO MidWinter Meeting website:

"Optimization of a Cisplatin-Induced Rat Ototoxicity Model: Comparison of Various Repeated Slow Intravenous Infusion Regimens Associated with Supplemental Rehydration Protocols for Optimized Long-Term Hearing Loss and Survival Rates”

"In Vitro and Ex Vivo Cisplatin Ototoxicity Models to Identify New Drug Candidates to Restore Inner Ear Function”

"SENS-401 Inner Ear Exposure is Not Altered by Severe Acoustic Trauma in a Rat Model of Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL)”

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule programs and a preclinical portfolio of inner ear gene therapies.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 Proof of Concept study of SENS-401 clinical study in cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation.

Sensorion has entered into a broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has three gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin, Usher Syndrome Type 1 related deafness and hearing loss related to mutation in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children. The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

www.sensorion.com

About SENS-401

SENS-401 (Arazasetron), is a drug candidate that aims to protect and preserve inner ear tissue from damage that can cause progressive or sequelar hearing impairment. A small molecule that can be taken orally or via an injection, SENS-401 has received Orphan Drug Designation in Europe for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric population. It has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About ARO

The Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) is the world’s largest organization of hearing and balance researchers both fundamental and clinical. The ARO Midwinter meeting is held each year and is the primary meeting of the association.

