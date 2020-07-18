Sensors for Internet of Things (IoT) - World Market to Post a CAGR of 34.8% During 2020-2028

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 34.8% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include long battery life and low power consumption and improvements in new sensor technologies.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Long Battery Life and Low Power Consumption

3.1.2 Improvement in New Sensor Technologies

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Sensors Type

4.1 Temperature Sensors

4.2 Proximity Sensors

4.3 Light Sensors

4.4 Accelerometers Sensors

4.5 Pressure Sensors

4.6 Motion Sensors

4.7 Chemical Sensors

4.8 Networking IoT Sensors

4.9 Other Sensor Types



5 Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Computer Network Types

5.1 Wireless Mesh Networks

5.2 Cellular Networks

5.3 Wireless Pans

5.4 Wireless Wans

5.5 Wireless Pans

5.6 Wireless Mans



6 Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Wireless Protocols Standards

6.1 Wi-Fi

6.2 ZigBee

6.3 Cellular Networks

6.4 Z-Wave

6.5 Bluetooth

6.6 Bluetooth Smart



7 Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Application

7.1 Healthcare

7.2 Transport

7.3 Business/Manufacturing

7.4 Retail

7.5 Other Applications



8 Sensors for the Internet of Things (IoT) Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Allegro MicroSystems Inc.

10.2 American Sensor Technologies

10.3 Analog Devices Inc.

10.4 Aptina Imaging Corp.

10.5 Borgwarner Beru Systems GmbH

10.6 Casco Products Inc.

10.7 Cognex Corp.

10.8 Continental AG

10.9 CTS Corp.

10.10 Denso Corp.

10.11 Electro-Sensors Inc.

10.12 Epcos AG

10.13 Flir Systems Inc.

10.14 Flow Technology Inc.

10.15 Hamlin Electronics Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99uvdw

