Sentinel U® Releases New Product Updates, Enhancements

New offerings include continuing education units nursing professionals can use towards maintaining their license.

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel U® has announced several new upgrades to its healthcare-focused virtual learning simulations. A leader in virtual curriculum innovation, Sentinel U's new product updates and enhancements meet the needs of today's rapidly expanding healthcare industry.

"Modern medical breakthroughs, new technologies and post-pandemic policies constantly change the role of nurses within our healthcare continuum," said Jeffrey Caplan, president of Sentinel U. "These product improvements are a part of our larger goal to arm our current and future nursing leaders with the critical skills and knowledge they need to improve the lives of their patients."

ALIGN℠ Community Health Course Digital Teaching Resources Now Available

ALIGN℠ Community Health Course Digital Teaching Resources, Sentinel U's first academic course for community health nursing, is now included with the award-winning Sentinel City® v.5 and Sentinel Town® virtual simulations, two of the top resources in the industry for community and population health.

Professional Nursing Series™ Adds New Modules and CEUs

In addition to the wide range of professional development coursework provided within the Professional Nursing Series™, Sentinel U has added 14 new modules aimed at helping nursing professionals understand the complexities of caring for patients with unique backgrounds and challenging conditions.

Advanced Practice Series™ to Offer CEUs

This summer, learners will have the opportunity to earn up to 82.5 CEUs using Sentinel U's Advanced Practice Series™. Designed for advanced practice learners, nurse practitioners, physician assistants/associates (PA) and medical students, the virtual simulation introduces a diverse patient population from a variety of ethnicities and backgrounds exhibiting common complaints in various clinical areas.

Faculty Dashboard

This fall, users of Sentinel U virtual simulations will enjoy a new Faculty Dashboard for all products, complete with updated reporting tools.

An award-winning industry disruptor, Sentinel U was named 2022 "EdTech Company of the Year" by Global Business Tech Awards. To read the full press release, visit https://www.sentinelu.com/news/press-release/sentinel-u-releases-new-product-updates-enhancements/

About Sentinel U®

Sentinel U® is a leading provider of healthcare simulations and learning innovations for nursing students and healthcare professionals. Its authentic virtual simulations and clinical experiences are the best practice in engaging learners in real-world scenarios to gain unparalleled clinical judgment and critical thinking experience. A division of American Sentinel College of Nursing & Health Sciences at Post University, Sentinel U is an industry leader in virtual simulation education for more than 150,000 learner experiences worldwide. The company was named 2022 EdTech Company of the Year by the Global Business Tech Awards, a 2022 Gold winner of The Stevie® Awards for Best Virtual Learning Solution and received the 2022 APEX Award for Publication Excellence for its rebrand campaign. To learn more about Sentinel U and its full portfolio of virtual simulation products, visit www.sentinelu.com .

