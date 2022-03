SentinelOne, Smartsheet Fall After Hours Despite Continued Business Growth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks finally got some relief on Tuesday from the pounding that Wall Street has taken lately. A crucial meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee began, but the big news was a nearly $8 plunge in oil prices that brought West Texas Intermediate crude down to $95 per barrel. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posted the biggest gains of the day, but the performances from the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) weren't too shabby, either.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading