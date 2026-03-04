Sprint Aktie
WKN DE: A1W1XE / ISIN: US85207U1051
|
04.03.2026 06:29:01
SentinelOne Appoints Sonalee Parekh As Chief Financial Officer
(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc.(S), a cybersecurity company, said that it has appointed Sonalee Parekh as Chief Financial Officer with effect from March 24.
Barry Padgett, who has been serving as Interim CFO of SentinelOne, will continue to serve in that capacity until Parekh assumes her new role.
Most recently, Parekh worked as Chief Financial Officer of Asana, Inc.(ASAN).
Previously, she had served as CFO of RingCentral, Inc.(RNG).
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sprint
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.