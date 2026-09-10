SentinelOn a Aktie
WKN DE: A3CTJC / ISIN: US81730H1095
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10.09.2026 18:00:01
SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,759 Shares for Tax Withholding
Tomer Weingarten, the President and CEO of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S), reported a sale of 38,759 shares of Class A Common Stock on Sept. 8, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($19.79); post-transaction value based on Sept. 8, 2026, market close ($19.43).
SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software provider with approximately 2,900 employees and a market capitalization of $6.7 billion. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $1.1 billion while investing significantly in product development and market expansion, as reflected in its current net loss position. SentinelOne's competitive advantage derives from its unified AI-powered platform architecture that consolidates multiple security functions, enabling customers to reduce complexity and improve threat detection and response capabilities across their entire technology infrastructure.
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Nachrichten zu SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
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12.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SentinelOne A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Ausblick: SentinelOne A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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13.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SentinelOne A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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11.03.26
|Ausblick: SentinelOne A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-
|17,11
|2,42%
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