SentinelOne CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 38,759 Shares for Tax Withholding

Tomer Weingarten, the President and CEO of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S), reported a sale of 38,759 shares of Class A Common Stock on Sept. 8, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($19.79); post-transaction value based on Sept. 8, 2026, market close ($19.43).

SentinelOne is a global cybersecurity infrastructure software provider with approximately 2,900 employees and a market capitalization of $6.7 billion. The company has achieved TTM revenue of $1.1 billion while investing significantly in product development and market expansion, as reflected in its current net loss position. SentinelOne's competitive advantage derives from its unified AI-powered platform architecture that consolidates multiple security functions, enabling customers to reduce complexity and improve threat detection and response capabilities across their entire technology infrastructure.

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