31.08.2022 22:38:17

SentinelOne, Inc. Q2 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) released Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$96.3 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$68.2 million, or -$0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 123.8% to $102.5 million from $45.8 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$96.3 Mln. vs. -$68.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.35 vs. -$0.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $102.5 Mln vs. $45.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $111 mln Full year revenue guidance: $415-417 mln

