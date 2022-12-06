06.12.2022 22:18:25

SentinelOne, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$98.86 million, or -$0.35 per share. This compares with -$68.60 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$44.39 million or -$0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 105.9% to $115.32 million from $56.02 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$98.86 Mln. vs. -$68.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.35 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.22 -Revenue (Q3): $115.32 Mln vs. $56.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $125 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $420 - $421 Mln

