SentinelOne, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SentinelOne, Inc. (S) revealed Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$93.68 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$71.71 million, or -$0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, SentinelOne, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$37.39 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 92.1% to $126.10 million from $65.64 million last year.

SentinelOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$93.68 Mln. vs. -$71.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.33 vs. -$0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $126.10 Mln vs. $65.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $137 Mln