SentinelOne Might Be Up for Sale -- What Should You Do if You Own the Stock?

The cybersecurity market can be particularly brutal. Cutting-edge technology often doesn't last long, as the bad guys are constantly working on their own ways to undermine defenses and make off with valuable digital assets. Add to the mix that successful security companies are highly profitable and draw lots of competition, and it all totals up to a niche of the IT sector that's particularly tough for small start-ups to gain a foothold. If that weren't enough, now also factor in impatient shareholders. This is apparently exactly the situation SentinelOne (NYSE: S) may be facing, as rumors have surfaced that the fast-growing endpoint security business (cyber software for laptops, smartphones, and other network-connected devices) was reportedly up for sale.Things have been tough for SentinelOne, but why would management throw in the towel now? And what should investors do if they own some of the stock? Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel